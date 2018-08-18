Hear Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Give a Dramatic Reading of Omarosa’s Book Prologue

Former White House senior advisor (and Former Apprentice contestant) Omarosa Manigault Newman has been in the news a lot lately regarding her new book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account Of The Trump White House, as well as the release of secret audio recordings from her time at the White House.

In a new episode of Jon Lovett’s podcast Lovett Or Leave It, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry for some reason gave her own reading of the prologue to Omarosa’s new book. “I’m not from here, so my accent won’t fit with the reading,” she says at the start. “But I’ll try.” Check it out below beginning around the 15:50 mark.