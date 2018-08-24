New Music \
BTS – “Idol” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)
South Korean pop stars BTS have released a new version of their record “Idol,” which now features a verse from Nicki Minaj. The track has an intense fervor and energy that can only be rivaled by the boy band’s fanbase. The new song can be found on their new album Love Yourself: Answer, the latest and final installment in their “Love Yourself” series, which was released today. As for Nicki Minaj, this is probably a highlight to her week after canceling dates for her tour with Future and public outbursts against Travis Scott over album sales. Listen to “Idol” below.