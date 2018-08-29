New Music \
Justin Vernon – “Agasteen”
Days before the scheduled release of his Big Red Machine album with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has released a new track called “Agasteen.” The song is a bloated, ambient record that Vernon describes as a “long piece of music that seems to relax me.” The track is currently only available on Vernon and Dessner’s PEOPLE streaming platform. Vernon and Dessner also recently hosted a 150-act music festival for PEOPLE in Berlin. Listen to “Agasteen” here.