Over the last few weeks, Azealia Banks has firmly embedded herself in the relationship between Grimes and Elon Musk. Earlier this month, Banks posted that she was at the Tesla founder and CEO’s home in Los Angeles “alone for days waiting for Grimes” with plans to collaborate on new music. Grimes has been dating Musk since around the time they announced their relationship at the Met Gala this May.

Around the same time as Banks’ songwriting fiasco, Musk wrote on Twitter that he’d secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, sending Tesla stock prices through the roof. Musk has a history of offbeat behavior on Twitter, so it wasn’t really clear whether or not he was joking. If he had in fact been serious, the move would constitute securities fraud, and Tesla is currently under investigation from the SEC.

Throughout this whole series of events, Azealia Banks has continued to post updates on social media, leaking screenshots of her conversations with Grimes on Instagram stories. According to Banks’ posts, Grimes was too caught up in dealing with Musk and the aftermath of his goofy 420 joke to actually work on any music as planned. Banks doesn’t hold back giving her opinion of Musk in the Instagram stories, calling him “trash ass beta male pig,” a “beta male who took steroids and got hair plugs to convince himself he was alpha,” and “not cute at all in person.” Grimes also received her own share of scathing, hilarious insults from Banks, who called her a “dirty-sneaker-inbred-out of the woods-Pabst beer pussy methhead-junkie” and “an idiot.”

Banks has continued to post screenshots in recent days, leaking more conversations with Grimes where they discussed getting pregnant at the same time, Musk’s “weird accent that doesn’t actually exist,” and his penis. Banks also claimed that Musk had wiretapped and eventually stolen her smartphone, perhaps to delete any incriminating evidence. Banks also added that maybe the meetup was for “some weird threesome sex shit to begin with.”

No one seems to know what actually happened; Musk and Tesla have continued to deny ever speaking to Azealia Banks, saying that he had “never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.” This account appears to conflict with some of Banks’ statements, and in an interview with the New York Times, Musk later added that he “saw her on Friday morning, for two seconds at about a 30-foot distance as she was leaving the house.”

Now, Banks has again taken to Instagram to publish an apology letter to Musk. “I guess I could start off by apologizing for all of the painful events you’ve endured over the past week, as I feel as though my actions have largely exacerbated them,” the letter starts. Though she technically doesn’t refer to Grimes by name, she does mention her original intentions of “finishing a series of tracks with ””. Read the full letter below.