Azealia Banks Posts Letter Apologizing to Elon Musk: “I Feel Terrible About Everything”
Over the last few weeks, Azealia Banks has firmly embedded herself in the relationship between Grimes and Elon Musk. Earlier this month, Banks posted that she was at the Tesla founder and CEO’s home in Los Angeles “alone for days waiting for Grimes” with plans to collaborate on new music. Grimes has been dating Musk since around the time they announced their relationship at the Met Gala this May.
Around the same time as Banks’ songwriting fiasco, Musk wrote on Twitter that he’d secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, sending Tesla stock prices through the roof. Musk has a history of offbeat behavior on Twitter, so it wasn’t really clear whether or not he was joking. If he had in fact been serious, the move would constitute securities fraud, and Tesla is currently under investigation from the SEC.
Throughout this whole series of events, Azealia Banks has continued to post updates on social media, leaking screenshots of her conversations with Grimes on Instagram stories. According to Banks’ posts, Grimes was too caught up in dealing with Musk and the aftermath of his goofy 420 joke to actually work on any music as planned. Banks doesn’t hold back giving her opinion of Musk in the Instagram stories, calling him “trash ass beta male pig,” a “beta male who took steroids and got hair plugs to convince himself he was alpha,” and “not cute at all in person.” Grimes also received her own share of scathing, hilarious insults from Banks, who called her a “dirty-sneaker-inbred-out of the woods-Pabst beer pussy methhead-junkie” and “an idiot.”
Banks has continued to post screenshots in recent days, leaking more conversations with Grimes where they discussed getting pregnant at the same time, Musk’s “weird accent that doesn’t actually exist,” and his penis. Banks also claimed that Musk had wiretapped and eventually stolen her smartphone, perhaps to delete any incriminating evidence. Banks also added that maybe the meetup was for “some weird threesome sex shit to begin with.”
No one seems to know what actually happened; Musk and Tesla have continued to deny ever speaking to Azealia Banks, saying that he had “never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.” This account appears to conflict with some of Banks’ statements, and in an interview with the New York Times, Musk later added that he “saw her on Friday morning, for two seconds at about a 30-foot distance as she was leaving the house.”
Now, Banks has again taken to Instagram to publish an apology letter to Musk. “I guess I could start off by apologizing for all of the painful events you’ve endured over the past week, as I feel as though my actions have largely exacerbated them,” the letter starts. Though she technically doesn’t refer to Grimes by name, she does mention her original intentions of “finishing a series of tracks with ””. Read the full letter below.
Hi Elon,
I feel terrible about everything.
This is a strange situation to be in, and I’m not sure how to begin this letter. I guess I could start off by apologizing for all of the painful events you’ve endured over the past week, as I feel as though my actions have largely exacerbated them.
It’s important you know that I came to your home without a single intention other than finishing a series of tracks with “”, who I’d been in correspondence with since sometime around June and July.
Over the time spent liaising said collaborations, I was welcomed to a lot of personal information about you. The stuff made me feel awkward and uncomfortable about being privy to, yet I never had any intentions of ever using the information against you. What started off as a cat-fight lead to some seriously unexpected consequences and I sincerely apologize.
In addition to the aforementioned “extras,” I’ve also been told you are a fan of my music. For what it’s worth, I don’t believe in coincidence and I’d like to believe, that somewhere in another dimension or on another plane, this interaction happened harmoniously and resulted in positive outcomes for the both of us. This was not how I wanted to say hello.
If you are up for it, I’d like to meet you in person to properly and formally introduce myself to you. After all, we are now the co-stars of pop culture’s latest fan-fiction 😉.
I hope this letter finds you in the best spirits. Wishing you life, luck, love, health peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ms. Banks