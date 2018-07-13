R&B-pop group Wet have released their sophomore album Still Run, the follow-up to 2016’s Don’t You and the first new music since the departure of founding member Marty Sulkow last year. While the album’s creation was a “real long journey,” frontwoman Kelly Zutrau said in an interview with Billboard, “I’m happy with it.” Multi-instrumentalist Joe Valle added: “The process of putting out a debut album has so much more weight to it, it was nice to follow our own instincts a bit more with this one.”

Previous album Don’t You featured the excellent single “Deadwater,” but met mixed reviews and something of a critical controversy. It seems Zutrau wasn’t too pleased with it either, judging from a recent Chicago Tribune interview: “Sometimes when you bring in other people you lose sight of your vision… I think that happened a little bit with us. I was too young and inexperienced to know any better.” For the new album, Zutrau recruited producers including John Hill (Bleachers, Portugal the Man) and past collaborator Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Carly Rae Jepsen) to “[get] in touch with what I wanted it to be.”

The group released four advance singles, “You’re Not Wrong,” “Lately,” “There’s a Reason,” and the nearly six-minute “Softens,” which deviate just enough from the previous album’s formula to be considered a legitimate evolution. Still Run is out now via Columbia; listen to the whole album below.



