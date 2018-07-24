Swearin’, Allison Crutchfield’s band with Kyle Gilbride and Jeff Bolt, has announced a new album titled Fall Into the Sun and due out October 5 from Merge. It’s the first new album from Swearin’ since 2013’s Surfing Strange, and their first new music since their 2015 breakup; late last year, the band announced they’d reunited to tour with Superchunk. (Also last year, Crutchfield released a debut solo album, Tourist in This Town, and toured as a member of sister Katie Crutchfield’s Waxahatchee.)

As you might expect, Fall Into the Sun is the work of a still-rugged but more mature incarnation of Swearin’, touching on lyrical themes such as growing up, moving away from the Philadelphia indie punk scene, letting go of failed relationships, and finding community as an adult. The album was recorded in both Philadelphia and Crutchfield’s current home base of Los Angeles. Listen to noisy, wistful advance single “Grow Into a Ghost” and check out the release details and upcoming Swearin’ tour dates below.

Last week, Waxahatchee similarly announced a new EP, Great Thunder, that’s out in September.

Swearin’, Fall Into the Sun track list

1. “Big Change”

2. “Dogpile”

3. “Grow Into a Ghost”

4. “Margaret”

5. “Stabilize

6. “Untitled (LA)”

7. “Treading”

8. “Oil and Water”

9. “Smoke or Steam”

10. “Anyway”

11. “Future Hell”

Swearin’ 2018 fall tour dates

August 1 — San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop*

August 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club*

August 3 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz*

August 5 — Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey*

August 6 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

August 7 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir*

August 9 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

August 10 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s*

August 11 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s*

August 17 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom#

August 18 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom#

September 5 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

September 6 — Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter^

September 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Fest

October 9 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat%

October 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church+

October 11 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott+

October 12 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room+

October 13 — Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola+

October 14 — Toronto, ON @ Not Dead Yet

October 16 — Detroit, MI @ El Club+

October 17 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups+

October 18 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall+

October 19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo+

October 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg+

* w/ Mike Krol

# w/ Jawbreaker

^ w/ Ought

% w/ Sheer Mag

+ w/ Empath