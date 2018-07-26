Santigold Announces New Mixtape, Releases “Run The Road”

Genre-hopping alt-pop artist Santigold has returned with a “mixtape-style album” titled I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions, the result of two weeks of sessions with Dre Skull (Popcaan) where they dug up unfinished songs and crafted new ones. Additional production on first single “Run The Road” comes from Ricky Blaze (Santigold’s own “Disparate Youth”), while Diplo also contributes elsewhere on the project. “Run The Road,” which premiered on Zane Lowe Beats1 show on Apple Music earlier today, is a melancholic dancehall track about trying to find meaning through constantly being on the road: “From outside looks like a circle/From on this side it seems like a wall/Rough ride, get me through it some way/Another long flight, make me earn the pay.”

It’s not an especially radical departure for anyone involved, but that’s not a bad thing at all, especially when the results are this catchy.

Listen to the song below.