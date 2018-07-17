MGM Resorts International has filed federal lawsuits against upwards of 1,000 victims of the October mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival held at the MGM hotel Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. According to court documents obtained by the Review-Journal and reviewed by Spin, MGM filed the lawsuits in order to avoid being held liable for any injuries or deaths that occurred after Stephen Paddock opened fire from a Mandalay Bay hotel room onto the festival crowd below.

The complaint states that any lawsuits victims filed against MGM Resorts “must be dismissed” because the company took the proper measures to prevent mass violence in accordance with a 2002 federal act that awards extra liability protection to companies that use “anti-terrorism technology” or security services that “help prevent and respond to mass violence. MGM Resorts is arguing that because they hired a security company approved by the Department of Homeland Security designed to prevent and respond to “acts of mass injury and destruction” to guard the festival, they are off the hook for any damages suffered by shooting victims.

“Plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants,” the suit argues.

Robert Eglet, the attorney representing some of the shooting victims, accused MGM Resorts of filing the motion to “judge shop” in federal court rather than settle complaints filed against the resort company by victims at the state level.

“I’ve never seen a more outrageous thing, where they sue the victims in an effort to find a judge they like,” Eglet told the Review-Journal. “It’s just really sad that they would stoop to this level.”

Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on October 1, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850. In November, shooting victims began suing MGM Resorts and Live Nation for damages, holding the companies liable because of negligence.

We will update this post should we receive more information.