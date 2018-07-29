Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Acting Debut on Power

Tonight’s episode of the Starz series Power features a cameo appearance from none other than Kendrick Lamar. The episode is available to stream now on the Starz app. Kendrick plays a crackhead named Laces, and he really sells it. Laces works with 50 Cent’s character Kanan Starks, helping him take down his rivals in the drug game. Laces jumps from word to word and sounds like, well, Kendrick on crack. Watch clips from the episode below and stream the full episode here.

Crackhead Kendrick x 50 pic.twitter.com/SPuJYFoEsr — ansari (@sarmadhansari) July 29, 2018

My name, is my name. Ask me again, i’ll tell you the same.#PowerTV. Watch it NOW on the STARZ App: https://t.co/j2vNP4Aco4 pic.twitter.com/JrzuFcaejs — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) July 29, 2018

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.