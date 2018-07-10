Lil Uzi Vert and burgeoning emo-rapper Juice WRLD are starting to build a collaborative rapport, with Uzi recently appearing on the remix to Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams” from his new mixape Goodbye & Good Riddance. Now the two have joined up again for the shoegaze-y, dispirited “Wasted”–a song that makes references to Grand Theft Auto and reflects on doing drugs with the girls who make them sad. It sounds like it could be reminiscent of Post Malone’s recent music in it’s jaded, new age pop sound, but Uzi tries to imbue the song with some electricity to shake the track out of it’s trudging indifference. Uzi has also been hinting at new music to come later this year.

Listen to “Wasted” below.