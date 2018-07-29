Greta Van Fleet Cancelled Their Panorama Set

Panorama’s first night was cancelled due to severe inclement weather. Yesterday, Lil Wayne cancelled his set at the New York City festival because of an allegedly delayed flight. And the Ls keep coming: today, Greta Van Fleet announced that they would not be playing the festival.

“Danny has been playing with injured fingers for the past two weeks, and they have not been able to heal properly,” the band tweeted. “It has now reached the point where he cannot pick up a drumstick because of it. Therefore, there is no possible way for us to play tonight.” Fleet Foxes, David Byrne, Jlin, the XX, Odesza, and the Killers will play later, assuming there are not more cancellations.

