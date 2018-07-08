Gorillaz have been on tour with the Internet and Little Dragon and last night at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, the digital band had to end their set early. Del the Funky Homosapien stumbled during the group’s closing performance of “Clint Eastwood,” falling off the stage and requiring immediate medical attention. Damon Albarn called the performance to a close, thanking the crowd for a beautiful evening.

Festival organizers later issued a statement, writing that the rapper was “conscious and talking to his team,” according to the Independent. Del wrote on Twitter that he’s “doing alright, but will be in the hospital for a bit.” Find the statements below.