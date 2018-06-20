Watch Stephen Malkmus & Steve West Play Pavement Songs In Carrboro

Tennis enthusiast Stephen Malkmus is touring these United States with his Jicks in support of the new Sparkle Hard. Last night they stopped at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina, where Malkmus’ former Pavement drummer Steve West made a surprise appearance. It was their first time playing together since the Pavement reunion tour ended in 2011.

With usual Jicks drummer Jake Morris stepping aside into a Bob Nastanovich-type auxiliary percussion role, West hopped on the drums to propel the band through “Shady Lane” from 1997’s Brighten The Corners. He stuck around for one more Pavement song, “In The Mouth A Desert” from 1992 debut Slanted And Enchanted. It was a surprising choice since Gary Young was still Pavement’s drummer on that album; West didn’t join the band until 1994’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain (revisit our oral history of that album here.)

Check out full footage of the Malkmus-West reunion below.

Thanks to Mack White for the tip!

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.