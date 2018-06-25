Tom Morello has shared a picture highlighting the inside of his hand, following a surgery he underwent on Sunday for a fracture. The operation to his “playing hand” appears to have been due to injuries the Prophets of Rage and former Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave co-founder sustained playing guitar, though one can only speculate about what kind of outlandish, Morello-esque hand positions would cause the damage to the top of his hand showcased in the photo. Morello specified in his post that he would allegedly be back on stage jamming with Prophets of Rage in Sweden tomorrow night (June 26), and shouted out legendary ’30s and ’40s jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, who suffered paralysis in part of his hand during his teenage years and was forced to develop an unusual guitar technique using only three fingers. We can only hope Tom M. hasn’t actually been paralyzed in any way. If you have any level of interest, you can inspect Morello’s fairly mortifying injury below.