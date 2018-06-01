Hear Rostam’s Half-Light Remix EP

Nine months after his debut solo album Half-Light, Rostam Batmanglij has released an EP of remixes. The new collection from the former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist features new spins on “Gwan” by Tourist, “Warning Intruders” by Jim-E Stack, “Half-Light” by Instupendo, and “Bike Dream” by Matsor Projects. (It’s pretty safe to assume that last one is a remix by Rostam himself.)

Read Spin’s 2017 interview with Rostam here, and hear the remxies below.