Riff Raff Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Second Woman

A second woman has come forward to accuse Riff Raff of sexual misconduct. Kelsey Doucette, 20, told Jezebel the rapper tried to coerce her into sex when he came to Milwaukee, Wisconsin with Warped Tour in 2015, when she was 17. Doucette spoke to Jezebel after posting a Facebook update responding to the news that Riff Raff’s Australian tour was canceled last week after Eliza Stafford, a Melbourne woman, shared a Facebook post accusing him of drugging and raping her backstage at a show in 2013 when she was 19. Doucette shared the following message on her Facebook page on Friday, along with screenshots of Stafford’s accusation and a screenshot of the rapper’s Twitter, who had appeared to have blocked her. From Facebook:

So this may not be fully known yet, but it really should be. This year has seemed to be all too filled with artists being dropped from tours and labels because of rape accusations when these artists should have been brought down a long time ago. This morning I woke up to see in the news that Riff Raff has been forced to cancel his tour in Australia because of rape accusations that went semi viral on Facebook. I reached out to the woman who posted her story and I feel like I need to finally share my entire story as well. I am embarrassed that this has happened and I am so sorry that this has happened to so many other young females, but I don’t want it to keep happening. So awful.

Doucette alleged that she met the rapper at a meet-and-greet at the festival along with four of her friends where he allegedly asked for her phone number and asked if she was single. Later in the day, someone from Riff Raff’s crew met with Doucette and her friends to bring them to his tour bus. From Jezebel:

Doucette says her intentions in getting onto the bus (which she later tweeted a video of) were to get her male friends in, who were excited at the prospect of hanging out with Riff Raff. But she said the man from Riff Raff’s crew told them, “Well, I don’t know how he’s going to feel about having three guys in the van so you girls can go in and see what he says about it,” and then made her three male friends wait outside. Only Doucette and her friend were permitted on the bus with the rapper. “We just kind of made small talk,” she says. “I didn’t really know much about anything, just knew that my friend was talking about the new bus and I knew [Riff Raff] was on tour this summer so we talked about that.” She says he offered to make the two girls drinks, which they both declined.

Here’s the video Doucette tweeted of what she says is Riff Raff’s bus.

Doucette said that Riff Raff offered to give her a tour of the bus while her friend opted to stay behind. It was when they entered the “master suite” that Doucette alleges the tour went awry. From Jezebel:

When they reached the back area, which Doucette describes as a master suite, she says Riff Raff closed the door which made her feel “super, super awkward.” Doucette says she leaned up against the wall with her arms crossed in front of her and tried to ask about the room. “He went to lay down on his bed and he said come lay down with me, check out these sheets,” she says. “I was like, no, I’m good standing and then he was like, why not, I thought you were single.” Doucette says Riff Raff then forcibly “pulled [her] hand” and “made [her] lay down on the bed.” “I was just freaked out and he could honestly probably tell I was freaked out,” she says. Doucette says she sat up on the bed quickly and says that Riff Raff began to touch her legs, her arms, put his hand on the inside of her waistband, tried to kiss her on the lips, and asked her to have sex with him. She says he repeatedly asked if she was single and if she was on birth control. “Even though I kept swatting his hands away and stuff and just kind of nonchalantly moving them away from me, he kept trying to touch me and trying to kiss on my neck… and at that point I was like, please stop, don’t do this anymore,” she says. She says Riff Raff said they could go in the shower and at one point whispered in her ear, “I’ll even let you have my babies,” which she describes as her “breakthrough.”

Doucette claims that she said she had to leave, so the rapper opened the door for her and she left to find that her friends were all outside the bus. When her friends, big Riff Raff fans, asked her what the bus was like, she says that she downplayed the encounter.

“I was like, yeah, it’s cool and they could just tell I was out of sorts and were asking me what happened,” Doucette said. “I said he tried to kiss me and I didn’t really go into extreme detail with them because I just didn’t feel like explaining it at the time.”

Doucette tweeted about her experience later that day.

Thught Riff Raff was cool until he brought me into his tour bus and said to me, “Let’s make a baby.” Seriously. FML. — kelsarito (@kelsey__kay) July 29, 2015

Riff Raff tried to fck me. I am scarred for life. — kelsarito (@kelsey__kay) July 29, 2015

We reached out to Riff Raff’s reps for comment and will update if we hear back.