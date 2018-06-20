Producer/songwriter/engineer Richard Swift has set up a GoFundMe Page to help pay for bills stemming from a “serious medical condition,” his Facebook page announced yesterday. Swift is a former member of the Shins and current member of Dan Auerbach’s project The Arcs. He’s also contributed to records by Damien Jurado (they did a covers album together), Foxygen, Sharon Van Etten, and plenty of others. Swift, who his note mentions is uninsured, is hoping to raise $100,000 with the campaign.

The message on the page reads as follows:

Dear friends of Swift,

Richard needs your love and support now as he is up against some tough odds.

He has been hospitalized due to a serious medical condition.

He is receiving excellent care in Tacoma, Washington and everything is being done to allow his body time to repair and heal.

He is uninsured and the cost of the care he is getting is a lot. If you can afford to share the weight of this burden, it would be most deeply appreciated. Anything helps.

Mostly thank you for supporting our beloved Richard and his family . Thank you, Jess Wolfe for providing this wonderful photo.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign has reached $22,082 – you can donate here.