Renowned dream-psych band Mazzy Star inspire devotion disproportionate to their relatively slim discography, and they’ve expanded it today with a new EP titled Still. It’s the band’s first new music since their 2014 Record Store Day single “I’m Less Here,” and their first new collection since 2013’s warmly received comeback album Seasons of Your Day. Longtime fans will find plenty to enjoy here amid David Roback’s signature gauzy guitar textures and Hope Sandoval’s unmistakably melancholic singing.

Still includes three newly recorded songs, including “That Way Again,” which Mazzy Star has performed live for several years. The fourth and final song is the “ascension version” of “So Tonight That I Might See,” an opiated reimagining of the final song from 1993’s So Tonight That I Might See.

The new EP comes about a year after the death of founding Mazzy Star drummer Keith Mitchell, reportedly of cancer. In the past two years, Sandoval and My Bloody Valentine’s Colm Ó Cíosóig’s have released an album, Until the Hunter, and a three-song EP, Son of a Lady, as Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions. Later this month, Mazzy Star will play their first-ever shows in Australia with three nights at the Sydney Opera House as part of the Vivid Sydney festival.

Stream Mazzy Star’s new Still EP below.

