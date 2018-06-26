Marissa Nadler Announces New Album For My Crimes, Releases Title Track

Marissa Nadler has announced her eight studio album, For My Crimes, which is expected to drop September 28. The announcement comes with the release of the title track, a moody, southern gothic record full of Nadler’s intimate vulnerability that features backing vocals from Angel Olson. Other notable guests on the album include Sharon Van Etten, Krisitn Kontrol, and Patty Schemel of Hole. Nadler also plans to go on tour after the release of the album with a series of shows in the U.S. and Europe. Listen to “For My Crimes” and check out the new album’s tracklist and cover, along with tour dates, below.

For My Crimes Tracklist:

1. For My Crimes

2. I Can’t Listen to Gene Clark Anymore

3. Are You Really Going to Move to the South?

4. Lover Release Me

5. Blue Vapor

6. Interlocking

7. All Out of Catastrophes

8. Dream Dream Big in the Sky

9. You’re Only Harmless When You Sleep

10. Flame Thrower

11. Said Goodbye to That Car

Marissa Nadler Tour:

Thu. Oct. 4 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA w/ The Decemberists

Fri. Oct. 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre w/ The Decemberists

Mon. Oct. 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre w/ The Decemberists

Tue. Oct. 23 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Autumn Falls)

Wed. Oct. 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Thu. Oct. 25 – Paris, FR @ Point FMR

Fri. Oct. 26 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

Sat. Oct. 27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Mon. Oct. 29 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

Tue. Oct. 30 – London, UK @ St Mattias Church (Dalston)