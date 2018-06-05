Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Asbury Lanes Reopening Party

Bruce Springsteen will be joining Portugal. the Man and Tangiers Blues Band in celebrating the reopening of historic bowling alley turned concert venue/diner/bowling alley Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, New Jersey on June 18. The venue shut down in 2015 but reopened during Memorial Day weekend after an extensive renovation. Proceeds from the show will benefit Boys And Girls Club Of Monmouth County.

The Boss is listed as the evening’s special guest. Tickets are available to Asbury Park residents via a lottery hosted on the concert hall’s website. The page also lists a contest giving everyone else a chance to win two tickets plus a free stay at Asbury Hotel.

The reopening of Asbury Lanes is part of a multi-million dollar renovation project aiming to revitalize Asbury Park’s boardwalk as a major Jersey Shore tourist attraction. Over the summer, the venue will host such artists as Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Guided by Voices, Lupe Fiasco, and a four night stretch from Thursday. The full concert schedule can be seen here.