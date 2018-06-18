We recently named Amen Dunes’ Freedom a SPIN Essential, and now Damon McMahon – who also did a Q&A with us recently – has released a music video for standout track “Believe.” In the video, directed by the cinematographer Steven Brahms (who also helmed another video from this project, “Miki Dora”), McMahon writhes around his room intercut with Super 8 footage of his mother. Actress Laura Leigh also comes into the picture, but it’s unclear whether she’s really there or just a figment of McMahon’s imagination.

Much like the album, it’s off-kilter and mysterious but captivating. Watch the video below.