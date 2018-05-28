News \
The Lonely Island Debut a New Song in Pasadena, CA: Watch
The Lonely Island are set to headline Comedy Central and Superfly’s Clusterfest in June in what the trio is calling their “first-ever concert.” In the buildup to the show, the group performed in Pasadena, CA last night, where they debuted a new sports-themed song at what they called their “first-ever warm up show for our first-ever concert.” Decked out in matching A’s uniforms, Jorma Taccone, Andy Samberg, and Akiva Schaffer performed their comedy classics “I’m on a Boat,” “I Just Had Sex,” and, of course, “Jizz in My Pants.” Watch a clip of the performance below.
Brand new The Lonely Island track! Jose Canseco and Mark Mcgwire came and performed in person!!! #theLonelyIsland @thelonelyisland pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/qZjylmFLgj
— Sean PM / ヴィンセント・ダモン (@rockdekorose) May 28, 2018
Brand new The Lonely Island track! Now Joe Montana is in the house! #theLonelyIsland @thelonelyisland pt. 2 pic.twitter.com/jh9op3zk0r
— Sean PM / ヴィンセント・ダモン (@rockdekorose) May 28, 2018
Lonely Island live was ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/lyfFDEgCKl
— Becky Bennett (@thebeckybennett) May 28, 2018