News \

The Lonely Island Debut a New Song in Pasadena, CA: Watch

the-lonely-island-new-song-live-debut-watch
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Lonely Island are set to headline Comedy Central and Superfly’s Clusterfest in June in what the trio is calling their “first-ever concert.” In the buildup to the show, the group performed in Pasadena, CA last night, where they debuted a new sports-themed song at what they called their “first-ever warm up show for our first-ever concert.” Decked out in matching A’s uniforms, Jorma Taccone, Andy Samberg, and Akiva Schaffer performed their comedy classics “I’m on a Boat,” “I Just Had Sex,” and, of course, “Jizz in My Pants.” Watch a clip of the performance below.

#TheLonelyIsland @thelonelyisland #jizzinmypants

A post shared by Sean P. M. (@vincent_damone) on

Rob Arcand
Tags: the lonely island