Rex Orange County aka Alex O’Connor released a cover of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” alongside Randy Newman himself. Their take on the 1995 Toy Story classic retains the same warm, easy-going feel but it’s much more piano driven, courtesy of O’Connor, cushioning his falsetto’s perfectly.

The 19-year-old British kid released his second album Apricot Princess last year before appearing on Tyler, the Creator’s “Foreward” and “Boredom” from Flower Boy. He continued the Odd Future theme and joined Frank Ocean’s backing band for a few stops in Europe and played guitar for Skepta at the Mercury Awards shortly after. He’s touring Europe and North American this summer. Listen to the single below.