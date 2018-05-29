If you’re looking to own a piece of Prince’s legacy and invest millions in exclusive beachside real estate, here’s your likely last chance. The late superstar’s luxe villa on the Turks and Caicos Islands is available via closed auction, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports, and auction company Premiere Estates Auction Co. hopes the property will fetch $15 million. (In order to submit a sealed bid, prospective buyers must first put up a $100,000 deposit, refundable if they don’t win.)

The six-bedroom, six-bath villa-style vacation home sits on 5.74 acres of land, including adjacent parcels Prince reportedly purchased for the sake of privacy. In addition to more than 10,000 square feet of indoor space, the property boasts water on three sides, two private beaches, a dock, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. A final fantastical touch comes in the form of the driveway, which Prince had painted his signature shade of purple.

The Turks and Caicos are a longtime favorite destination for discreet celebrity types, and Prince’s mansion there is apparently the last of his properties to be sold following his death in April 2016. The closed auction ends July 12, but opening the property up to sealed bids already looks like a great publicity move: According to specialty publication Mansion Global, the villa had lingered on the market at its original listing price of $12 million. Check out some photos of Prince’s Turks and Caicos mansion here.