Mark Kozelek, Emily Haines, Bill Murray and More Recreate a 1963 Bob Dylan Performance: Watch

Bob Dylan’s 77th birthday was on Thursday and to mark the occasion, producer Hal Willner organized Tomorrow Is A Long Time, a tribute event to Dylan’s Freewheelin’ era. The event featured a star-studded lineup including Laurie Anderson, Mark Kozelek, Metric’s Emily Haines, Wilco’s Nels Cline, Bill Murray, Steve Buscemi, Triumph The Insult Comic Dog, Gina Gerson, and more.

Held at New York City’s Town Hall, the event featured a song-for-song rendition of Dylan’s April 12, 1963 performance at the venue before the release of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan later that year. Each musician performed a select portion of Dylan’s original set, with Kozelek playing “Who Killed Davey Moore?,” Haines playing “Masters Of War,” and actors Steve Buscemi and Bill Murray delivering spoken-word renditions of “Talkin’ John Birch Paranoid Blues” and “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right.” Watch a few videos of the performance below.