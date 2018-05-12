Kamaiyah Arrested in Airport Altercation

Kamaiyah was arrested yesterday in an altercation with the TSA at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, as local CBS affiliate WFSB reports. TSA agents reportedly asked her to take off a head cover that set off an alarm. After refusing to remove the headwear, the rapper was pulled aside and told she would not be allowed to proceed through security unless she let the TSA inspect the headwear. Kamaiyah refused inspection, allegedly using “vulgar language,” and was later arrested.

The rapper was charged with “interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace” and released on $5,000 bond. In a series of since-deleted tweets captured by CNN, Kamaiyah wrote, “I’m never going to Hartford Connecticut again I had to bail out of jail for wearing a bonnet in the airport that showed me enough about what type of place it is.”