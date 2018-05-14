Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are coming together for a joint tour this summer. The two former Comedy Central stars will perform multiple shows in three U.S. cities this June. Check out their itinerary below, and find tickets here. The shows should make for an interesting time, considering Chappelle’s recent controversial Netflix specials and the fact that Stewart recently returned to standup after leaving The Daily Show. See details on the tour below.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Tour:

06-11 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

06-12 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

06-13 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

06-21 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

06-22 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

06-23 El Paso, TX – Chavez Theatre

06-24 El Paso, TX – Chavez Theatre