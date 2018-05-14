News \
Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Announce Summer Tour Dates
Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are coming together for a joint tour this summer. The two former Comedy Central stars will perform multiple shows in three U.S. cities this June. Check out their itinerary below, and find tickets here. The shows should make for an interesting time, considering Chappelle’s recent controversial Netflix specials and the fact that Stewart recently returned to standup after leaving The Daily Show. See details on the tour below.
Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Tour:
06-11 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
06-12 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
06-13 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
06-21 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
06-22 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
06-23 El Paso, TX – Chavez Theatre
06-24 El Paso, TX – Chavez Theatre