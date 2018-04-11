Yvonne Staples of the Staple Singers Dead at 80

Yvonne Staples, who rose to fame as one of the voices of powerhouse soul trio the Staple Singers, has died, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. She was 80.

Together with her sisters Mavis and Cleotha and their father, Pop Staples, on guitar, the Staple Singers were crucial additions to the canons of American gospel, R&B and soul, and were constant collaborators in the spheres of rock, pop and folk as well.

They appeared in documentaries Wattstax (1972) and The Band’s The Last Waltz (1978), and are best known for hits “I’ll Take You There” and “Let’s Do It Again,” which both peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

