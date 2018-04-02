Video: The Weather Station – “Impossible”

The Weather Station’s self-titled album was one of Spin’s favorites of 2017. Today, Toronto singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman has released a new video for the slow-building “Impossible,” a song from the album tracing the dissolution of a relationship and the gradual, disorienting healing process. The video takes off on the song’s themes of feeling outside of one’s own emotions and actions: Three dancers push and pull Lindeman through the actions of the day, picking out her outfits, forcing her to check her phone while playing guitar, and eventually, dancing to the music. Eventually, Lindeman stops resisting and joins in. Watch below.