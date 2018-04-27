The Internet are back with their first official single since their 2015 album Ego Death. The song, titled “ROLL! (Burbank Funk),” is a groovy dance track that does a great job of melding Parliament-style funk with The Internet’s soulful and vibe-heavy sound. It would be a wonderful record to dance or roller skate too, and they exhibit that in the video for the song, directed by Joe Weill. The group breaks out their best dance moves and invite various guests including Tyler, the Creator, Dev Hynes, and Mac DeMarco to join their psychedelic party.

In the years since Ego Death, members from the group have gone on to various solo projects, including lead singer Syd’s 2017 debut, Fin. While no album has been formally announced, this new single may be a hint that a full project may be soon to follow. Watch the video below.