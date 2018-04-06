Spoon – “Can I Sit Next to You” (Ad-Rock Remix)

Spoon’s great 2017 album Hot Thoughts is ripe for remixing, with the most danceable beats and synth-heavy arrangements of Austin band’s long career. They’ve handed the single “Can I Sit Next to You” over to Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, an initially surprising pairing that eventually makes a cosmic sort of sense, given each artist’s swaggering way with minimalism. Ad-Rock strips the original of its disco-y chorus melody line and almost everything else, leaving Britt Daniel alone with some boom-bap drums, a bit of bass guitar, and a ton of dubby vocal chops and effects. Hear it below.