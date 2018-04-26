Snail Mail, the stage name for singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan’s rock outfit, has released a new single and video called “Heat Wave.” The new track features a vulnerable and ethereal performance vocal performance from Jordan over glossy garage rock guitars. The charming and pensive song about fractured and inconsistent romances gets a lovely video treatment, with Jordan taking on a group of domineering, mysterious hockey players.

The song is the latest single from Snail Mail’s forthcoming debut album, Lush, which arrives on June 8th.

Watch the new video below.