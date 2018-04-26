New Music \

Video: Snail Mail – “Heat Wave”

Snail Mail, the stage name for singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan’s rock outfit, has released a new single and video called “Heat Wave.” The new track features a vulnerable and ethereal performance vocal performance from Jordan over glossy garage rock guitars. The charming and pensive song about fractured and inconsistent romances gets a lovely video treatment, with Jordan taking on a group of domineering, mysterious hockey players.

The song is the latest single from Snail Mail’s forthcoming debut album, Lush, which arrives on June 8th.

Watch the new video below.

Israel Daramola
Tags: snail mail