Saba – “LOGOUT” ft. Chance the Rapper

If boom bap has an “evolution” of some sort, it would probably be a song like “LOGOUT,” the single from Chicago rapper Saba featuring Chance the Rapper. The mellow, eclectic record with its faint horns, gentle pianos and xylophones could probably be best defined as “Soulection rap.” That’s only partial shade: the song is a good one, extremely smooth with Saba’s percussive rapping and Chance’s monotone poetics being both soulful and full of thoughtful, introspective rhymes.

It is also a song that might be too mellow, depending on your taste. “LOGOUT” is the latest from Saba’s new album Care For Me, which is available now. Stream the track below:

