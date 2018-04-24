Thom Yorke of Radiohead performed a solo acoustic guitar version of the band’s classic song “True Love Waits” in Rio De Janeiro this week. Before it appeared as the unearthly piano-led closer of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, the song was well known to fans as an acoustic ballad that would appear in concert sets from time to time, and was previously immortalized on the 2001 live EP I Might Be Wrong. According to Consequence of Sound, it’s been 15 years since the band pulled it out in its original arrangement. Radiohead’s catalog is full of heartwrenching moments, but this might be the most reliable tearjerker they have. Steel yourself before you watch below.