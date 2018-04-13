Stream A Girl Cried Red, the New Mixtape from Princess Nokia

Following last year’s breakout debut album 1992 Deluxe, Bronx rapper Princess Nokia is back with A Girl Cried Red. Described as an “emo mixtape” earlier this year, the release’s title is allegedly a reference to Dance Gavin Dance’s “The Robot With Human Hair.” “It’s not just a touch of [emo] or it blended into hip-hop,” she told Dazed in February. “It’s real alternative music. There’s no features, it’s just me.” Earlier this year, she released the single “G.O.A.T.” alongside the announcement that she’d signed to Rough Trade Records. Check out A Girl Cried Red below.