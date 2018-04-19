Listen to Prince’s Original Recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U”

It’s been two years since the world lost Prince, and his presence is still missed around world. It’s for this reason that whenever his estate releases something of his from the vault, it feels like a miniature event. Today, the estate released Prince’s original recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

The song, written and recorded by Prince in 1984, went on to be a giant hit after being reimagined by Sinead O’Connor in 1990. Where O’Connor’s version is quiet and ghostly, Prince’s is a reserved rock ballad. But both versions share a shaky vulnerability and heartache. Prince was fantastic at making ballads that feel cinematic and take the listener on an emotional voyage, and the original “Nothing Compares 2 U” exhibits this perfectly.

The song is also accompanied by a video, directed by Andrea Gelardin and Ruth Hogben, which shows grainy video footage of Prince and his band rehearsing in a studio.

Listen to the song and watch the video below: