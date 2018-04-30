After the success of their collaborative mixtape with Metro Boomin titled Without Warning, Offset and 21 Savage connect again for the loosie track, “Hot Spot.” The Zaytoven-produced single is less brooding and sparse than the songs they made together on Warning, going for a more energetic sound that doesn’t really bring out the best in either rapper. There’s nothing in this song that really stands out as being anything more than serviceable, but it’s clear that Offset and 21 enjoy making music together and seem to play off each other well even though their rap styles are very dissimilar. Listen to the track below.