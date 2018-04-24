Neil Young has announced two new shows with his legendary backing band Crazy Horse. The group will come back together for two shows in Fresno, California on May 1 and 2. “First time in a long time, live on stage. No rehearsal,” Young wrote in a blog post on the Neil Young Archives site. There’s been no confirmation of the other performers at the show, but guitarist and current E Street band member Nils Lofgren, who began his career in earnest collaborating with Young on classic albums like After the Gold Rush and Tonight’s The Night, is a confirmed participant. “Beyond honored. Nothing like playing with old friends,” Lofgren tweeted. “A friend just reminded me, at this age you can’t coast.” Young’s last album featuring Crazy Horse was 2012’s Psychedelic Pill, and he last played with the band in 2014. Information about ticketing has not yet been released.