Michael Beharie & Teddy Rankin-Parker – “Roses”

Between them, multi-instrumentalist Michael Beharie and cellist Teddy Rankin-Parker have collaborated with multiple generations of bleeding-edge and pioneering musicians, including Steve Reich, Laurel Halo, Zs, Greg Fox, and Pauline Oliveros. (Rankin-Parker’s resume also includes artists that operate considerably closer to the center, like Iron & Wine and Father John Misty.) In July, they’ll release A Heart From Your Shadow, their first album as a duo, produced by Beharie himself and mixed by legendary noisemaker Jim O’Rourke.

A Heart From Your Shadow is very much an album of experimental music, but it covers the wide aesthetic territory you might expect from Beharie and Rankin-Parker’s pedigrees. “Roses,” released digitally this week, unfolds in multiple distinct sections over six minutes, led by arpeggiated keys and synthetic choral sounds that call to mind Oneohtrix Point Never’s work on R Plus Seven and the Good Time soundtrack. It’s music for gray morning sun rising over abandoned empty lots, downcast and hopeful at once.

A Heart From Your Shadow will be released via Mondoj July 6. Hear “Roses” below.