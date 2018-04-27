Video: Mastadon – “Clandestiny”

Prog-metal band Mastodon is back with a wild new video for the track “Clandestiny,” from 2017’s Emperor of Sand. The video, directed and animated by Ariel Costa, uses a retro silent picture model to tell a bizarre, nightmarish view of a dystopic version of Earth run by evil robots and world leaders. The song is a heavy and dark experience, and that’s captured here in the story Mastodon wants to tell. The inventive video makes a statement on technology, control, and our eventual destruction using cutout animations that are funny but also add to the song’s imposing sense of dread. It’s an entertaining watch and ambitious visual, worth taking in. Watch the video below.