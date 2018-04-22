Last night, Marilyn Manson joined legendary metal band X Japan on stage at Coachella. Together, the acts performed a stripped-down version of Manson’s infamous cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Joined by X Japan frontman Yoshiki on piano, the duo leaned into the minor key of Manson’s original cover, carrying the song into haunting new terrain. Check it out their performance below and revisit our feature on the breakout Japanese band.