Nearly 200 Pieces of Linkin Park Gear Will Be Sold for Charity

Linkin Park enthusiasts will soon be able to buy nearly 200 pieces of gear used by the band throughout their 17-year career, from the keytar featured in the “What I’ve Done” music video to a theremin used by Mike Shinoda. All gear will be on sale at Techno Empire’s Reverb.com store starting this Wednesday, April 4. Other key pieces of equipment going up for sale are the Amplivox S602M Megaphone Brad Delson used on tour in 2011 and a sticker-covered road case. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Music for Relief, an Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) program founded by the band in the wake of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

“Throughout the last thirteen years, Linkin Park fans have been incredibly generous supporters of Music for Relief, truly enabling our mission to help survivors and communities in the wake of natural disasters,” EIF VP of operations Whitney Showler said in a statement.

Learn more about the sale and see photos of the equipment on Reverb.