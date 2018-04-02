Jay-Z Talks Snoop Dogg, Eminem and What Makes A Good Rapper in New Trailer for Letterman Interview

Jay-Z will be the next guest in David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In this preview for the upcoming episode Jay-Z talks to Dave about what it is that makes a “good rapper.”

“You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything,” Jay-Z says to Letterman. “I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice, like he can say ‘One-two-three into the four,’ and it’s like ‘Oh my god.’ It just sounds good, right?”

On Eminem, he’s just as glowing, mentioning the Detroit rapper’s “amazing cadence and syncopation.” Jay-Z says of Eminem’s skills, “You almost become a percussion inside the music.”

Watch the preview below. The full interview will be out on Netflix on Friday, April 7th.