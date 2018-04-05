On Instagram last night, Frances Bean Cobain posted a video of herself singing a few lines a capella from what seems to be an in-progress original song. Given the content of the lyrics and the date of its posting—Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994—it’s probable that the lines are intended as a tribute to her late father. “I think I saw you when I was small / I think I found you / A penny for your good thoughts / I think I found you / Jesus hangs in your place on the cross,” she sings in part. The younger Cobain has previously posted covers of artists like Jimmy Eat World to Instagram, but has never released any original music. Watch the clip below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhK_8RtABK4/