Forest Swords – “Crow”

The next installment in the long-running DJ-Kicks series of mixes belongs to Matthew Barnes, the producer of nocturnal dub-inflected soundscapes better known as Forest Swords. Barnes’s entry is wide-ranging, containing tracks from contemporaries like Demdike Stare as well as more far-flung artists like the London Bulgarian Choir. It also features one unreleased Forest Swords track called “Crow,” a two-minute sample of which was released today. It contains all the film-score drama of last year’s Compassion, married to a straightforward four-on-the-floor beat. Hear “Crow” below. Barnes’ DJ-Kicks entry will be released May 18.