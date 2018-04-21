Fiona Apple – “I Can’t Wait To Meet You”

Fiona Apple has recorded a new song for the Carnegie Hall Lullaby Project’s latest Hopes and Dreams compilation. Titled “I Can’t Wait to Meet You,” the song was written by Solange Jimenez and Thomas Cabaniss for the compilation, which pairs pregnant women and new mothers in hospitals, homeless shelters, schools, and prisons with professional musicians to record their music. Other artists featured on the compilation include Angélique Kidjo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rosanne Cash, Natalie Merchant, and more.

The project is done to support maternal health, aid child development, and foster a bond between mothers and children throughout New York City. Apple’s recording opens with a brief spoken word section by Jimenez before the bluesy songstress takes over. Check out the song below and read more about the Lullaby Project here.

