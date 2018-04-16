David Byrne brought his ambitious new live show to Coachella day two this weekend, with a large band of musicians who all freely move around the stage—even the drummers. His set contained a few songs from his new solo album American Utopia, but was mostly comprised of Talking Heads classics, including versions of “Once in a Lifetime,” “Slippery People,” “I Zimbra,” “The Great Curve,” and several others. Watch a fan-shot video of Byrne’s wild “Once in a Lifetime” performance below.