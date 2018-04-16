Watch Cardi B’s Interview With Nardwuar at Coachella

During Cardi B’s sojourn at Coachella 2018 this weekend, she agreed to chat with noted over-gifting Canadian interview whiz Nardwuar. Among so many other things, Nardwuar presented the Bronx rapper with a CD featuring Freak Nasty’s “Da Dip,” interpolated on “Bodak Yellow,” to which Cardi responded “I need to find a damn CD player, but okay then.” The host bestowed several old LPs upon the rapper, including one featuring speeches by famous presidents, in apparent response to Cardi’s quotes about U.S. presidents and Eleanor Roosevelt in a recent GQ profile. Later, Cardi rapped some Trina lines and sang some Al B. Sure, which was charming. Watch the full interview below, and check out clips from Cardi’s set at the festival here.