Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy Rumors During SNL Performance

Cardi B has officially announced that she’s pregnant. After TMZ pointed out the strong possibility of her pregnancy earlier this year, Cardi revealed her baby bump in a close-fitting white dress last night on SNL, saying backstage that she’s “finally free.”

Cardi has been dating Migos’ Offset for over a year, and though speculation about Cardi’s pregnancy have bombarded the couple for months, it wasn’t until last night that she confirmed the pregnancy publically. Watch video of her SNL performance below, where she performs “Be Careful” and “Bodak Yellow” from her new album Invasion of Privacy.