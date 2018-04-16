Watch the Breeders’ Delightful Tiny Desk Concert

The Breeders stopped by the NPR office for an intimate Tiny Desk Concert and played a couple songs (“Metagoth” and “All Nerve”) off their fantastic new album All Nerve. The band—comprised of the Last Splash-era lineup of the Deal sisters, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson—closed out the set with “Off You,” from Title TK. The band had a fun and playful energy during the performance, one marked by Kim’s various giggle fits and Josephine pausing to play with a windup toy sitting out on someone’s workspace.

Read our review of All Nerve and watch a video of the performance below.